Manhole fire causes 2 Manhattan high-buildings to lose power: Con Edison

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two Manhattan buildings were without power Friday because of a manhole fire.

The manhole fire happened at West 64th Street and Broadway, and was reported around 8:40 a.m., according to Con Edison officials.

Manhole fire outside of Lincoln Center . It is pretty smokey in the area. #NewYork #PIX11NEWS pic.twitter.com/q9Q9BC8by0 — Darren McQuade (@BreakinNewsBoy) August 3, 2018

Two nearby high-rise buildings on 64th lost power as a result, according to Con Edison.

There are no reported injuries.

Con Edison is investigating the cause, but said weather could be a factor.

Severe storms hit New York City late Thursday before tapering off Friday. More rain is expected through Saturday before a clearing Sunday.

Highs above 90 degrees is expected Sunday through Tuesday, when the city’s next heat wave could hit.

Con Edison said more issues should be expected during the heat wave.