Ivanka Trump splits with her father on major issues

WASHINGTON — Two hot-button issues — the separation of families at the border, and characterizing the media as “the enemy of the people” — are getting a bit more controversial after Ivanka Trump said she disagrees with her father, President Donald Trump, on both.

When immigration issues arose, Ivanka Trump remained silent. But on Thursday, she broke her silence during an Axios interview. When asked if the separation of immigrant children from their parents was a low point during her time in the White House, she agreed it was, calling it “incredibly complex as a topic,” and saying she was “vehemently against family separation,” a topic that she felt “very strongly” about.

She further expressed her opinion on the topic while connecting it to herself, referencing her mother and Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana, who was an immigrant raised in the Czech Republic, and came to the U.S.

Ivanka Trump did note that this is a “country of laws,” echoing her father’s sentiment.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the president said, “he doesn’t like the idea of family separation.” She also said, “We also don’t like the idea of open boarders.”

Also on Thursday, Ivanka Trump voiced a very different view on media that that of her father.

While the president has been very outspoken about his negative feelings toward the media, Ivanka Trump said she does not view the media as “the enemy of the people.”

In response, Trump tweeted,

“They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people.”

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Notably, when asked by a CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a White House briefing if she herself would say the media is not the enemy of the people, Sanders refused to respond.