Indecisive bank robber arrested after changing mind midway through heist: NJ officials

Bayonne, N.J. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly walked into a bank with the intent to rob, and then changed his mind and said he wanted to open up an account instead. Indecisive

Edison Greene, 43, was arrested nearly one week after the initial incident. He was taken into custody by Bayonne police detectives after he was located near Sal-Laf Court and Union Street in Jersey City.

Police say Greene walked into the Valley National Bank just after 2 p.m. last Friday and approached a teller, passing her a note which demanded that she give him “all the money.”

While the teller read the note, Greene reportedly grabbed it back, and instead asked her if he could open an account with the bank.

Greene was met by another bank employee at their customer service platform, but was unable to present proper identification to open the account.

Police say Greene was “not satisfied with the service he had just received from the employee,” so he allegedly went over to another bank associate and attempted, again, to open an account.

While Greene was with that bank associate, the representative that attempted to help him open the account was informed by the teller of the attempted robbery, according to police.

The representative confronted the man and escorted him out of the bank.

Police have not said whether or not Greene has been charged.