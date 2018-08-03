How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, trash was piling up at the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie.

“Trash piles are blocking sidewalks, near a playground,” complained long-time resident and advocate Calvin Drumgo.

After PIX11 called the New York City Housing Authority for answers and action, a spokesperson from NYCHA says crews immediately cleaned up the trash and a broken trash compactor is scheduled to be fixed by the end of the month.

= = =

While more than 2,000 people at the Breevort Houses didn’t have running water, now city leaders say there are serious concerns about what is in the water.

“It’s shameful, embarrassing. First, we had problems with lead, mold, what’s in the water is the big question now,” said Congressman Adriano Espallait.

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel, the chair of the public housing committee of the city council, says she will be a part of an emergency meeting called by the Speaker of the city council Corey Johnson, to look into allegations water tanks inside NYCHA are contaminated.

Now allegedly dozens of cases of contamination have been reported in NYC public housing.

Birds, rodents, and even bugs in the water tanks allegedly never reported to the city’s health department.

A spokesperson for the Heath department says, “The Health Department takes mandated inspection requirements very seriously. We are reviewing records, discussing with NYCHA and will provide guidance about water tank inspection requirements. Our main concern is that landlords are complying with water tank inspections and cleaning requirements – we can work with them on improving paperwork. There is no evidence that the water from water tanks raises any public health concern, and there has never been a sickness or outbreak traced back to a water tank.”

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, they do send their water tank inspection reports and tare checking to make sure that everything is filed correctly.

= = =

Last week,13 buildings , 894 apartments at the Breevort Houses in Brooklyn didn’t have water for days.

Now a week later, PIX11 news went back to make sure NYCHA is keeping the water flowing.

“We don’t want to play a game of while we are here it’s on then when we leave it’s turned on,” says Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Clovia Branch who lives at the Breevort Houses say flyers were placed at every building warning of water outages Wednesday. Branch says she prays before she turns on her sink.

“I just wonder if the water will come. I ask god to please get water today,” said Branch.

Adams says says he has a solution.

Adams a former cop himself says he is calling on a former NYPD police commissioner to step in and fix NYCHA.

“We need a constant system just like the NYPD. we had a serious problem we moved to a method of tracking the problem holding people accountable. I think we should reach out to Bill Bratton,” said Adams.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, the flyer was a mistake and a miscommunication and says there was only a hot water outage scheduled. And Scheduled maintenance will continue.

