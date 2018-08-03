NEW YORK — Facebook went down Friday afternoon.

Hundreds reported the site was totally blacked out as of 12:20 p.m., according to on Downdetector.com. Others said they had issues logging in altogether, or posting pictures.

The reports came from across the United States, with most coming from the northeastern and southwestern parts. People in Brazil, the Netherlands and United Kingdom also made several reports.

The outage came after reports Wednesday and Thursday of similar blackouts.

Since the site was down, many took to Twitter to express their frustrations:

Hello, Twitter? Is Facebook down right now? pic.twitter.com/MMkYuuf477 — Amanda (@Lilbitt102) August 3, 2018

When Facebook is down and you run over to Twitter to make sure it's not just your acct. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/AWIyCg76ZC — BlkWomenLosingWeight (@blackweightloss) August 3, 2018