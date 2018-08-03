Exclusive video shows fire that injured officer, damaged vehicles at Port Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police officer is in the hospital Friday and an arson investigation is underway at the place where thousands of vehicles arrive to the tri-state area every day from oversees.

Above you can see exclusive video of the scene during the early morning hours at Port Newark. It was taken after dozens of vehicles, straight off the ship from abroad, caught fire.

More vehicles were damaged from the fire's smoke, as well as water used to put it out, officials said.

One Port Authority police officer who responded to the scene had to be treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said, adding that the officer is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.