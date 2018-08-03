Amber Alert: 12-year-old girl abducted from Reagan airport seen getting into car with NY plates

VIRGINIA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday.

Authorities said at about 8:15 on Thursday morning, Jinjing Ma disappeared shortly after arriving at the airport with a tour group from China.

In a press conference on Friday, Airports Authority Chief of Police David Huchler said the tour group was scheduled to catch a flight bound for the west coast when Ma said she had to use the bathroom.

“It wasn’t until they were starting to check through security that another student within the group notified chaperones she was missing,” Huchler said.

Surveillance footage shows Ma leaving with an unknown, middle-aged woman, seen in surveillance footage wearing a black dress.

A witness reported seeing the same woman giving food to the 12-year-old girl when the tour group was in NYC, days before arriving at Reagan National Airport.

Investigators said cameras at the airport show Ma changing her clothes with the help of the alleged abductor. The pair was seen leaving the airport in a white 2016 or 2018 Infiniti QX70 with New York plates.

Detectives are also looking for a man they believe was driving the car.

Ma has black hair; brown eyes; and is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Metro Washington Airport Authority at 703-417-2400.