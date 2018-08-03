12-year-old ‘abducted’ from DC airport was picked up by parents who had used immigration consultant to get girl to U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — The “abduction” of a 12-year-old girl from Reagan National Airport Thursday took a whole new twist Friday afternoon, when the girl turned up safe in a Queens lawyer’s office with her biological parents.

Another attorney, Jean Wang, told PIX11 News the family had called her Thursday night for legal advice, concerned that a Chinese tour operator summoned Virginia State Police, who issued an Amber Alert.

The parents had apparently used an immigrant consultant to get their daughter, Ma Jinjing on the tour, as a means of getting her into the United States. The attorney told PIX11 the parents picked up the girl Thursday morning at the airpor. Their white Infiniti, with New York plates, was spotted on surveillance leaving the airport Thursday morning.

It was a bizarre story from the beginning.

Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Ma Jinjing told her tour group she was going to the bathroom. She had just received her passport from the tour chaperone and was getting ready to fly to California with the others for another leg of the tour.

Ma Jinjing never came back.

Within an hour, the tour operator had notified Reagan Airport police the girl was missing.

The Virginia State Police and FBI Human Trafficking task force were called in.

An Amber Alert was issued, and surveillance images showed Ma Jinjing walking with a middle-aged Asian woman, who had given the girl a change of clothing.

Jinjing had changed into jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Other surveillance showed a man and woman waiting near airport arrivals, before Ma Jinjing went to the bathroom.

Yet another surveillance image showed a white Infiniti driven by the man, which was used to transport Ma Jinjing and the older woman away from the airport.

A representative for Jinjing’s family had called an emergency line for the Queens attorney, Jean Wang, Thursday night—upset that the tour operator had called authorities.

The family ended up with another lawyer by Friday, who provided PIX11 with the photo of the parents with their daughter.

The police at Reagan Airport sent a tweet, saying, “We are pleased to share that Jinjing Ma has been found and is safe….Thank you to all the law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly to locate her.”

After the girl disappeared, the initial fear in law enforcement circles was that she had been victimized by human traffickers.

Now that this has become an immigration issue, we will have to see what happens next.

An FBI spokesperson in Washington, D.C. told PIX11 late Friday afternoon, “It is considered an active and ongoing investigation.”