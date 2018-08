Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — At least one person was injured when scaffolding collapsed in midtown during rush hour Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the corner of 42nd Street and Third Avenue.

Officials say a car carrier struck the scaffolding, causing it to collapse.

East 42nd Street is closed from Second Avenue to Third Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.