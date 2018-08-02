What’s in the water inside NYCHA? City leaders call for emergency meeting and investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — While more than 2,000 people at the Brevoort Houses didn’t have running water, now city leaders say there are serious concerns about what is in the water.

“It’s shameful, embarrassing. First, we had problems with lead, mold, what’s in the water is the big question now,” said Congressman Adriano Espallait.

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel, the Chair of the Public Housing Committee of the City Council, says she will be a part of an emergency meeting called by the Speaker of the City Council Corey Johnson, to look into allegations water tanks inside NYCHA are contaminated.

Now, allegedly dozens of cases of contamination in NYC Public Housing.

Birds, rodents, and even bugs in the water tanks allegedly never reported to the city’s health department.

A spokesperson for the Heath department says, “The Health Department takes mandated inspection requirements very seriously. We are reviewing records, discussing with NYCHA and will provide guidance about water tank inspection requirements. Our main concern is that landlords are complying with water tank inspections and cleaning requirements – we can work with them on improving paperwork. There is no evidence that the water from water tanks raises any public health concern, and there has never been a sickness or outbreak traced back to a water tank.”

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, they do send their water tank inspection reports and tare checking to make sure that everything is filed correctly.