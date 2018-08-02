Person injured in incident at 3 World Trade Center: FDNY

MANHATTAN — A person was injured during an incident at the 3 World Trade Center Thursday, according to FDNY.

Reports of a person with trauma were made at 2:21 p.m., FDNY officials said.

FDNY officials initially said a wall partially collapsed at the scene. The department later tweeted the collapse never happened.

One person suffered a non-life threatening injury, FDNY tweeted. It is not known how she or he was injured.

The 80-story 3 World Trade Center officially opened for business in June. It is located next to the Oculus, which contains the transportation hub and mall at the trade center.