Tornado warning issued for parts of Queens, the Bronx, Long Island

NEW YORK — A tornado warning was issued for parts of Queens the Bronx and Long Island on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service put out the warning around 10:20 p.m. They canceled the warning for northeast Queens and southeast Bronx shortly after 10:30 p.m., but the warning is still in effect for Hicksville, Glen Cove and Garden City. Parts of western Long Island - specifically Nassau - could still be impacted. The warning for those areas is in effect until 11:45 p.m.

Hail is a possibility. People in the region could see heavy rain and strong wind.

That warning means residents should take action: seek shelter in a sturdy building or go to a basement or interior room away from windows, according to the National Weather Service said.

Tornado warnings are issued when rotations are spotted in the clouds. The area of concern that prompted the warning was around the Whitestone to Throgs Neck area.

The placement of the rotation will determine the storm impact to communities in New York.

The tornado warning comes as there's a Bermuda High off shore .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.