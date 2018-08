COPIAGUE, NY —This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 11726!

The PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes to Tanner Park, Long Island.

Here are some of the best moments from this morning:

MEET SANTA! Guess where Santa spends his summers! This Long Island native was so inspired by the magic of Kris Kringle, he decided to become Santa Claus year-round.

Video produced by Mike Lee and Elle Spektor