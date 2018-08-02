Severe weather in tri-state forces Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert fans inside

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Severe weather forced fans to evacuate their seats at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s concert Thursday night at MetLife Stadium while a massive storm passed through.

As the rain poured down just before 10 p.m., officials at the open air stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — where the New York Giants and New York Jets play — told concertgoers they must head inside. Beyoncé and Jay-Z had not yet taken the stage.

A tornado warning was then issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Queens the Bronx and Long Island around 10:20 p.m.

DJ Khaled had already performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.

It was not clear if Beyoncé and Jay-Z would still take the stage Thursday. They also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.