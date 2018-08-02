Woman and man rescued from East River

MANHATTAN — A woman and man were rescued from the East River early Thursday.

Reports of a drowning in the East River near the Manhattan Bridge were made around 5:43 a.m., FDNY officials said.

A man was located and rescued at an undisclosed time, police said around 6:20 a.m.

AIR11 was overhead when a woman was located and taken ashore by 7:10 a.m.

One person was put on a stretcher, and appeared upright and alert as he or she was wheeled to an ambulance.

The condition of the woman and man, as well as how they got in the water, is not yet known.