Possible ‘Justice for Junior’ fundraising scam

NEW YORK — A website claiming to represent a so-called "Justice for Junior Foundation" has removed its donate button after inquiries from PIX11's Jay Dow, who was notified about the possible scam by the slain teen's parents.

Dow began his inquiry Wednesday after being contacted by Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's mother and father. The parents said they knew nothing about "The Justice For Junior Foundation Inc.," or funds the website was attempting to raise.

After confirming the existence of the website and donation button, Dow called the phone number posted. The man on the other end of the line is heard in the recorded phone call denying the existence of a request for donations on the website.

The donation button has since been removed.

Bronx City Councilman Ritchie Torres said he has spoken to Guzman-Feliz's parents about the situation, and his office has referred the unauthorized foundation to the New York State Attorney General.

Guzman-Feliz was attacked by a group of men inside a Bronx bodega the night of June 20. The 15-year-old died after being beaten, stabbed and slashed across the throat with a machete.

Surveillance video captured much of the vicious assault, and was shared widely online. Social media users promptly created and shared the hashtag #JusticeForJunior, and 12 alleged Trinitarios gang members were arrested in connection with the killing.