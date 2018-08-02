Police search for person who set NJ special needs playground on fire

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Someone set a special needs playground in Woodbridge on fire and police Thursday asked for help finding the arsonist.

The blaze sent a massive plume of dark smoke into the sky Wednesday evening. Port Reading Fire knocked down the flames at the Matthew Jago School playground fire, but it damaged the area extensively.

“This fire destroyed a significant portion of the $250,000.00 playground which was installed at the school in 2008,” Mayor John McCormac wrote on Facebook. “I am confident that the WPD Detective Division will track down and arrest those responsible for this senseless fire that destroyed a playground and endangered an entire community.”

The school hosts Camp PACE, which is a extended school year program that helps students with special needs and disabilities. The playground is fully accessible.

Anyone with information in regards to this fire can call the Woodbridge Police Detective Bureau at 732-634-7700 or Det. Quesada at 732-425-7102. All tips will remain anonymous.