Pedestrian struck by garbage truck in Brooklyn, driver in custody: police

BROOKLYN — A pedestrian was struck by a sanitation truck in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

The 25-year-old victim sustained arm and leg injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told PIX11 the sanitation truck left the scene, but did not say whether the sanitation workers knew the woman was struck.

Police responded to Brooklyn’s waste management garage on Varick Avenue and Meserole Street where they found the driver and another member of the crew. Police took the driver into custody and are pending charges.

The victim was upgraded to stable condition early Thursday morning.