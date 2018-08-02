Off-duty sergeant who shot attempted robber in Brooklyn placed on modified duty

BROOKLYN — The off-duty police sergeant who shot an attempted robber in the mouth early Thursday morning in Brooklyn has been places on modified duty, officials said.

Police told PIX11 the off-duty Sgt. was on his way to work shortly before 6 a.m. when he was approached by a man in his 20s near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue.

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital.

The Sgt. was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for tinnitus, which is ringing in the ear police say was caused by the gunshot noise.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.