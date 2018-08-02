NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stepping down to join Harvard

NEW YORK — The New York City health commissioner is stepping down and plans to join Harvard University, the Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

Dr. Mary Bassett will leave her role as health commissioner at the end of August, a Health Department spokesman said.

Beginning Sept. 1, Bassett will be the director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights, a research center focused on health and human rights, Harvard Public Health announced on Twitter Thursday.

Bassett, a NYC native, was appointed to be the commissioner in 2014.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard before attending Columbia University, where she got her medical degree.