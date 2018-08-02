Love triangle might have led to officer-involved shooting, victim’s family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD sergeant who shot a 21-year-old man in Brooklyn had a prior relationship, family members of the man shot said.

That 40-year-old sergeant at the 109th precinct personally knows Thayvone Santana and both might’ve been romantically involved with the same woman, family members and friends of Santana said.

Sources confirm to PIX11 that sergeant was in the area visiting a girlfriend.

Police initially calling it an attempted robbery said the sergeant shot Santana to defend himself.

Now that sergeant is on modified duty, and police are calling it a dispute, not a robbery

“We are looking at that,” said Chief of Department for the NYPD, Terence Monahan. “A dispute prior, we have a long way to go on this one,”

Sources tell PIX11 surveillance video of the incident shows Santana with his hands up in the air as the shooting happened.

Police say Santana was threatening the officer telling him, “you are going to die today.”

Sources tell PIX11 that the sergeant's version of events is being questioned.

No weapon was found on him.

“He had nothing to do anything with, the ambulance came, cops came and he laid out with nothing on him,” said Leonard Jennings, a cousin of Santana speaking only to PIX11. “Where is your evidence?”