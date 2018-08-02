Fit to be pregnant: fitness expert shares tips on how to stay fit when your expecting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Just because a woman is expecting a child doesn't mean her fitness lifestyle needs to go on hold. Many moms-to-be focus on loosing weight and getting fit after they have a child, but according to fitness expert Sarina Jain, there's nothing wrong with working out during pregnancy.

Jain, creator of Masala Bhangra, is due in two months and not only is she teaching exercise classes, but also continuing with her personal fitness habits.