NEW YORK — Dating app murder suspect Danueal Drayton, 27, is accused of committing horrendous crimes against women coast to coast, including strangling a woman in Queens.

Zynea Barney, the ex-girlfriend of Drayton, spoke to PIX11 on Thursday about their six-month relationship.

