Competitors rock Brooklyn during Air Guitar National Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The instrument is the magic of motion at the Air Guitar National Championships.

The concert is Saturday night at Rough Trade NYC in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Shreddy Mercury, a former competitor and current host of the program, offered some tips and insight to PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker at the Wild Card Competition Thursday night at Saint Vitus in Greenpoint.

The winner from the American finals will compete in the 22nd Annual International Competition in August in Finland.

Two-time world champion Matt “Airistotle” Burns is from Staten Island and will be on stage Saturday.

Kriston Rucker, who co-founded the competition in the United States in 2003 after a visit to Finland, says it's a combination sport, rock show and performance art.

During round 1, the competitors perform to a song that they have chosen. The rules say for round 2, top competitors from the first round must perform to a surprise compulsory song.

Contestants are judged on technical merit, stage presence, and the "ineffable quality of airness."

All guitars must be invisible.