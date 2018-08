BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police have made an arrest in the fatal bodega stabbing of a Brooklyn woman, police said on Wednesday.

Claudia Hospedales, 26, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Ebony Young, 20, was fatally stabbed in the chest at a Bushwick deli on March 26.

Hospedales allegedly jumped into a BMW and drove away from the scene after the stabbing, officials said.