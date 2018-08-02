Amber Alert issued for girl in ‘extreme danger’ after abduction from Virginia airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday.

Police say JinJing Ma is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Officials say Ma, who is from China, received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport and then left her tour group. She then met up with an unknown Asian woman who assisted the child with changing clothes. The two are then seen on video walking to the Arrivals section of the airport before disappearing from camera view.

Ma has black hair, brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds.

The potential abductor is in her 40s, with black hair, wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Metro Washington Airport Authority at 703-417-2400.