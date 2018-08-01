LIRR train’s axle derails in Queens, causing suspension, delays

QUEENS — A train’s axle derailed Wednesday, causing delays, cancelations and at least one line to be suspended, the Long Island Rail Road tweeted.

Passengers have been moved off the train after its axle derailed west of Woodside, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m., according to the MTA, but FDNY officials said it was reported at 1:16 p.m.

Fire officials are on scene.

The Port Washington Branch has been temporary suspended because of the issue, and multiple trains have been canceled. Click here for more information on specific train cancelations.

LIRR personnel are evaluating if there will be any additional impact on service.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn Station and the No. 7 train at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street.