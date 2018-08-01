Tiffany Haddish says she was raped by a police cadet at age 17

NEW YORK — In an interview with Glamour Magazine, comedian Tiffany Haddish shared that she was raped by a police cadet at age 17.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed up place for a long time,” Haddish said in the article, published online Tuesday.

She adds that she went to counseling for it, and now, her defense mechanism is to be aggressive with men, before they have the chance to be aggressive with her.

The Glamour interview isn’t the first time Haddish publicly spoke about the assault.

A year ago, Haddish gave some detail about the incident on the podcast “The Champs,” revealing that she was raped the night of her high school homecoming dance.

In the podcast she said her attacker lied about his age and convinced her to trust him after the two met at a family member’s baseball game where he offered to introduce her to his younger brother. She said he also offered her a ride home, and that is when things went awry.

Haddish said he instead took her to his house, where there was handcuffs and a police uniform. She recalls innocently thinking it must have been “a Halloween costume or something,” but he told her that he was a cadet, training for the police force.

“Next thing I know, I’ve got one arm up in the handcuff, and he’s got me pinned down,” Haddish said.

She explained that she tried to fight off her attacker with one hand restrained but was unsuccessful.

“He raped me, he was stronger than me,” she said.

Haddish told Glamour Magazine that she did report the incident when it happened, but she still struggles with what justice would look like for her today, and said she wants to figure out what her next step is before saying anything further.

Haddish’s allegations come on the heels of the “Me Too” movement — which gained global attention following accusations of sexual assault and rape made last year against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Dozens if not hundreds of sexual assault victims, including many high-profile celebrities, have come forward since.