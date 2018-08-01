Teens plead not guilty in killing of pizza deliveryman in NJ

PATERSON, N.J. — Two teens pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and weapons charges in the killing of a pizza deliveryman in New Jersey.

Andy DeJesus, 18, and Joel Nunez, 18, made their first appearance before a Passaic County Superior Court judge on Wednesday.

Investigators said the Garfield teens robbed, shot and killed a pizza delivery driver. They will remain in jail pending a trial. Detention hearings are scheduled for both on Friday.

The driver’s family was in tears in the courtroom.

Dervy Almonte-Moore, 27, of Elmwood Park, was making a delivery for Jumbo’s Pizza in Wallington on July 15.

A 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. reporting that his black Toyota Camry had struck a tree on Paulison Avenue in Passaic. Investigators believe Almonte-Moore was shot in Clifton but continued driving in an effort to get away. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Barely two weeks later, a Chinese food delivery driver was shot and killed in another armed robbery in Paterson. A 17-year-old was arrested in that case.