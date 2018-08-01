Suspect on the loose after firing gun in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who was caught on video pulling out a gun and firing it, hitting another man in Queens.

Police said the victim, 24, got into a verbal dispute with an unknown individual while walking on the side walk on Crescent Street near Queensboro Plaza around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting it, striking the victim in the left thigh.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing a black backpack, a black shirt, tan cargo pants and a tan baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).