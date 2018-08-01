Mosquitoes in Yonkers test positive for West Nile

YONKERS, N.Y. — Health officials in Westchester County say mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Journal News reports the Westchester County Health Department confirmed two batches of mosquitoes collected in Yonkers tested positive for the virus. There were 134 batches tested in the county.

According to officials, there were three reported cases of West Nile virus in the county last year.

Westchester County Commissioner of Health Sherlita Amler said in a statement residents should remove standing water that sits near their homes. Amler added that people spending time outdoors should use repellents “from dawn to dusk.”

Most people don’t develop any symptoms, but those who do may have fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. In rare cases, people develop severe illnesses like meningitis, which can be deadly.