NYPD employee killed when tire flies into windshield on Gowanus Expressway

BROOKLYN — An NYPD employee is dead after a tire flew off a truck and struck his windshield while he was driving to work on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. on the Gowanus Expressway near Third Avenue in Brooklyn, police said.

The off-duty employee, 64, was driving in the HOV lane before his vehicle was hit, police said.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that the deceased was a maintenance worker, but the department earlier had said he was officer.

The truck driver was traveling opposite the officer when the truck’s tire came unhinged.

The officer suffered trauma to his head and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

[Clarification: An earlier version of this article misreported the deceased’s occupation. He was a civilian employee with the NYPD.]