Monica follows up at water-deprived Brooklyn housing complex

Last week,13 buildings — 894 apartments — at the Breevort Houses in Brooklyn didn’t have water for days.

Now, PIX11 News went back to make sure NYCHA is keeping the water flowing.

“We don’t want to play a game of while we are here it’s on then when we leave it’s turned" off, said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Clovia Branch, who lives at the Breevort Houses, said fliers were placed at every building warning of water outages Wednesday. Branch says she prays before she turns on her sink.

“I just wonder if the water will come. I ask God to please get water today,” Branch said.

Adams says says he has a solution.

Adams, a former cop, says he is calling on a former NYPD police commissioner to step in and fix NYCHA.

“We need a constant system just like the NYPD. we had a serious problem .., we moved to a method of tracking the problem holding people accountable. I think we should reach out to Bill Bratton,” Adams said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 that he flier was a mistake and a miscommunication and says there was only a hot-water outage that was scheduled, and that such maintenance will continue.

