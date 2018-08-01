Manhattan DA announces new marijuana policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — The Manhattan District Attorney announced a new policy ending the prosecution of most low-level marijuana possession and smoking cases.

The policy is expected to reduce marijuana prosecutions in Manhattan from 5,000 cases per year to fewer than 200 per year—a 96% reduction.

"Our office will exit a system wherein smoking a joint can ruin your job, your college application, or your immigration status, but our advocacy will continue. I urge New York lawmakers to legalize and regulate marijuana once and for all,” Vance said in a statement.

A report published by Vance's office last month found that, despite efforts by law enforcement, black and Hispanic communities have continued to be arrested at far higher rates than predominantly white communities.

"Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for the ongoing arrest and prosecution of marijuana smoking, and no moral justification for the intolerable racial disparities that underlie enforcement," said Vance Jr. said.

Last month Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new policy to reduce "unnecessary" marijuana arrests, announcing that the majority of New Yorkers found smoking marijuana in public will soon receive a summons instead of being arrested.

De Blasio also announced that a Mayoral Task Force involving several city departments, including the NYPD, will study the necessary governing framework for New York City should the state government move forward with marijuana legalization.

CNN contributed to this report.