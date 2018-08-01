Man shoves person who bumped into him onto Grand Central subway tracks

MANHATTAN — A man shoved a subway rider onto the tracks Monday afternoon after the victim bumped into him, police said.

The attacker challenged the 47-year-old victim to a fight and pushed him down into the roadbed at the 6-train platform around 4:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. He fled the scene while commuters helped the victim to safety.

The victim suffered abrasions to his arms and legs.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He is about 27 with a thing build. The man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).