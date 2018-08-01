Inwood residents voice outrage over controversial rezoning initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manhattan residents, furious over a possible rezoning in Inwood, gathered Wednesday night to voice their complaints.

Two City Council committees are set to vote on the issue Thursday. A no vote could block a plan to rezone some 60 blocks of Inwood in the northernmost part of the borough. The new housing developments would replace apartment buildings that have been here for decades, if the plan goes through.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) organized the community forum to address the concerns of those who have lived here for years and appeal to the city to abandon the rezoning plan that would create the potential for over 1300 affordable housing units.

"This could put in jeopardy this diverse neighborhood, the working class families," he said.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer grew up in Inwood and fears the rezoning would drive up rent in the low income community

" The rezoning is going to allow for kind of development that is going to displace the people of Washington Heights and Inwood who built this neighborhood," he said.

Representative Espaillat says Mayor Bill de Blasio has the power to say no

"Mayor de Blasio, the future is in your hands," he said.