Hot, muggy weather and threat of storms to be felt across tri-state

NEW YORK — Muggy, hot weather is back in the tri-state area.

After several days of clear skies and lower humidity levels, the threat of storms returned Wednesday.

Showers pushed north in the morning hours, causing sprinkles and light rainfall in New York City.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

This is because the tri-state area remains sandwiched between a Bermuda High pressure system to the east and a stationary front to the west.

The potential for storms will linger throughout the day, especially in interior sections, like northeast New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, before tapering off overnight. During the day, storms may contain strong winds and heavy downpours. It will be muggy with a high of 85 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

The threat of rain returns Thursday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as a stationary front will continue to affect the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city and upper 80s in the suburbs.

The hot, muggy air is expected to continue through the remainder of the week.