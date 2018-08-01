× Driver arrested after SUV crashes into building in Manhattan, injuring 4

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a building in Manhattan last Monday and injured at least four people, authorities said.

Police arrested Amir Saleemi, 43, of New Jersey and charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at West 17th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Aerial footage from AIR11 showed a black Lincoln Navigator, its front end crumpled, on the sidewalk.

Police said the vehicle is for-hire and the driver became distracted when one of the passengers became sick. They did not specify the sickness.

Four people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. The driver, described as dazed but conscious and able to communicate, was among those hospitalized.

A witness’ video showed a woman being taken away on a stretcher.

A woman who lives in an apartment above the crash scene said she “heard this incredible bang” then saw four or five people on the ground.

