Cause of death released for Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

BELMONT, the Bronx -- The city's medical examiner released the cause of death Wednesday for Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old from the Bronx whose killing at the hands of reputed gang members sparked widespread community outrage.

"Stab wound of neck" was the cause and the manner was homicide, the medical examiner said.

Guzman-Feliz was attacked on June 20 by a caravan of alleged gang members who chased him into a bodgea on 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, where he tried to seek cover, then dragged him from the shop and hacked at him with knives and a machete.

Twelve men have been arrested on murder, manslaughter, gang assault and other charges in connection with the slaying. They are alleged to be members of the Trinitarios, a gang that started in Rikers Island in the early 1990s as a way for Dominican inmates to protect themselves.

The night of Guzman-Feliz's killing, they were allegedly out cruising for rivals and mistook the teen as a member of an opposing gang.

Widely shared video showed the gruesome attack in which the teen tried to defend himself against his older attackers. Guzman-Feliz suffered a lethal slash wound to his throat and stumbled back into the bodega. He was pointed toward the door and set off running toward a nearby hospital but he collapsed on the way and died outside.

Guzman-Feliz's death sparked outrage in the Bronx and beyond and spurred the allocation of $18 million toward gang prevention in the borough. "Justice for Junior" has become a rallying cry.

This week, Councilman Ritchie Torres said he's campaigning for the block on which Guzman-Feliz was killed to be renamed in the teen's honor.