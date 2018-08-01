Apartment thief on the loose in lower Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man is wanted after allegedly breaking into private residences and stealing money, jewelry and electronics, police said.
The man is wanted in connection to the following incidents:
-
-
- Incident #1: On May 15, 2018 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment located near DoyersStreet and Bowery Street. The individual removed $3,000 worth of electronics.
- Incident #2: On May 15 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 30th Street. The individual removed an undetermined amount of money.
- Incident #3: On June 28 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment near Pell Street and Bowery Street. The individual removed $7,600 worth of jewelry.
- Incident #4: On July 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment in the vicinity of Mosco Street and Mulberry Street. The individual removed $21,000 worth of jewelry.
- Incident#5: Between the dates of Monday, July 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m. and Friday, July 27 at approximately 10:50 p.m., an unidentified man forcibly entered a residential building in the vicinity of Baxter Street and Canal Street and removed personal property in the amount of $300.
- On Wednesday, July 25 between 1:45 p.m. 2:05 p.m., an unidentified man forcibly entered an apartment near Baxter Street and Canal Street. He was unsuccessful at removing any property from the location.
-
The individual is approximately 30 to 40 years old and between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
40.723008 -74.000633