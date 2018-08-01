Apartment thief on the loose in lower Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man is wanted after allegedly breaking into private residences and stealing money, jewelry and electronics, police said.

The man is wanted in connection to the following incidents:

Incident #1: On May 15, 2018 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment located near Doyers Street and Bowery Street. The individual removed $3,000 worth of electronics. Incident #2: On May 15 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 30th Street. The individual removed an undetermined amount of money. Incident #3: On June 28 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment near Pell Street and Bowery Street. The individual removed $7,600 worth of jewelry. Incident #4: On July 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m., an unknown man forcibly entered an apartment in the vicinity of Mosco Street and Mulberry Street. The individual removed $21,000 worth of jewelry. Incident#5: Between the dates of Monday, July 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m. and Friday, July 27 at approximately 10:50 p.m., an unidentified man forcibly entered a residential building in the vicinity of Baxter Street and Canal Street and removed personal property in the amount of $300. On Wednesday, July 25 between 1:45 p.m. 2:05 p.m., an unidentified man forcibly entered an apartment near Baxter Street and Canal Street. He was unsuccessful at removing any property from the location.



The individual is approximately 30 to 40 years old and between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).