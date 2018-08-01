Alleged burglar stabbed to death by brothers in Queens is ID’d by police

QUEENS — An alleged burglar beaten and stabbed to death by two brothers who say they were protecting their Queens home was identified by police on Wednesday.

Shamel Shavuo, 26, was the man hit with a baseball bat and stabbed in his torso area Monday in front of a home on Williamson Avenue, police said.

The Hagerstown, Maryland resident is also a suspect in a July 20 shooting in Baltimore that left a person injured, the NY Daily News reports.

No charges have been filed against the brothers in Shavuo’s death, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who added that the suspect was known to police.

The brothers, ages 16 and 27, tell police Shavuo knocked and rang the doorbell of their Queens home Monday around 2:45 a.m. One of the brothers opened the door, and the suspect allegedly tried to force his way inside.

The brothers fended Shavuo off, and the fight spilled out onto the street. That’s when the brothers used a baseball bat and knife on the alleged attempted robber.

It is not clear what role each of the brothers had in the incident.