32 people found living in hazardous conditions in East Hampton home: police

EAST HAMPTON, — Police found 32 unrelated people living in dangerous and hazardous conditions in a single-family house in East Hampton, police said on Monday.

The East Hampton Town Police Department and public safety officers served a search warrant at the house shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, after the town’s Ordinance Enforcement Department issued an investigation into the property.

Police said 18 of the inhabitants were found sleeping on mattresses in the basement near the gasoline generator and gasoline storage tank.

“This situation not only caused a fire hazard in that there were no smoke detectors in place to detect, but the use of the generator could have created deadly levels of carbon monoxide,” police said.

The house did not have any required carbon monoxide detectors in place.

Police called the house’s code violations “direct threats to the life and safety of the occupants.” Police said the multiple charges of town code violations could result in fines totaling in tens of thousands of dollars.

The house, which is on Railroad Avenue, is owned by Evan Davis of Jamaica, N.Y. Police said Davis was not present and will be issued an appearance ticket at a later date when he is located.

Police said the majority of the occupants were not from East Hampton, but are living locally because they are employed by local businesses. They told investigators that they pay between $100 and $150 a week in cash to live in the house.

“Overcrowded housing such as this not only places residents in dangerous conditions but poses a risk to public safety and the environment when septic systems are overtaxed, and diminishes the quality of life for others in neighborhoods designed for single-family residences. The Town will continue to actively enforce our codes to insure the safety of all our residents,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said.

The investigation is continuing.