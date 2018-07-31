Water woes from Bed-Stuy to Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Thousands of families didn’t have running water at the Breevort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant last week and now families at the Wagner Houses in Harlem say they have water problems, too.

Eugene Mcquitter, 84, has lived at the Wagner Houses for more than 60 years and says he never knows when the water will run.

“It’s just not right. I didn’t have a shower yesterday morning. One day it might get better, one day” McQuitter said.

Longtime resident William Bazemore said "that's how it goes."

“These pipes are old very old here in New York. If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it until it get broke. That’s how it goes,” he said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said their agency knows about only two times recently when the water was out at the Wagner Houses, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Both times, the agency said, it was a mechanical issue that has been fixed, the spokesperson said.

