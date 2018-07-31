States fight back as release of 3D-printed gun blueprint looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Shots were fired from both sides Tuesday as the battle over 3D-printed guns echoed across the country, with more than 20 state attorneys general suing a defense tech company to block them from releasing blue prints that would allow users to print their own guns at home.

The company Defense Distributed planned to make those blueprints available to the public on Aug. 1. The plans that would allow anyone with a 3D printer to make an AR-15 in their own home.

But owner Cody Wilson told Wired magazine that the deadline was nothing more than marketing. Wilson released plans for several guns last week, sending lawmakers scrambling to catch up.

Several states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have issued cease and desist orders to the Texas-based company, trying to prevent the release by blocking IP addresses.

After a New Jersey Court ruled the company would have to block New Jersey IP addresses, the state's Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted, "Cody Wilson backs down. After NJ takes him to court, Wilson agrees not to post any new dangerous 3D printable guns until our September hearing. Court orders him to keep his word. The fight for public safety continues."

But Wilson Fired right back saying, "NJ AG tried to issue a nationwide takedown of http://DEFCAD.com today. His motion was denied."

Either way, New York Sen. Brad Hoylman said guns like this are already available online and lawmakers need to do something about it, which is why he's proposed new legislation on assembling guns in New York.

"It's a major loophole in our state and federal regulation," he said. "You can go online right now to ghostguns.com or Defense Distributed, another online 3D site, and download parts to create an AK-47 or an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from the comfort of your own home and those are guns that aren't regulated by the state of New York or the federal government. They don't have serial numbers and they can easily pass through airport screenings."

All of this follows a settlement with the Trump administration that allowed Defense Distributed to post the plans online after courts initially prevented them from doing so back in 2013.

It remains to be seen what will happen at midnight, but if nothing else, Wilson has garnered a lot of attention for his website. A lawyer has confirmed that plans have already been downloaded more than 1,000 times.