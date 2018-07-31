Rookie NYPD officer saves unresponsive toddler after mother brings her to precinct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A toddler is alive thanks to a rookie cop who came to the rescue.

PIX11 was there as Rebeca Alarcon and her daughters, 20-month-old Leah and 6-year-old Naomi, arrived to show their gratitude to their real-life heroes at the 115th Precinct.

“I really thankful for him. I owe him a life,” Alarcon said.

Leah looked like any other happy playful toddler, but 24 hours earlier much more different.

“My sister couldn’t even talk or move her arms,” Naomi Rivas said.

Leah suffered a seizure and stopped breathing at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. Her distraught parents acted quickly. Alarcon ran several streets, with her child in her arms, to the nearby precinct.

Officer Osvaldo Nunez, a 22-year-old rookie who graduated from the police academy last month, sprang into action. All his training kicked in and he performed CPR.

“I brought her inside and stabilized her head,” Nunez said. “Once she gained consciousness, I had a feeling that I’ll never forget.”

Nunez grew up in Queens. He said it’s an honor to give back to the borough he was raised in.

The officers of the 115th say it’s all about building community relations.

“The precinct is a safe haven. You come here for help and we’re here to help,” said Deputy Inspector Carlos Ortiz, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct. “I couldn’t be more proud of my officers."

This family said they’ve made a friend for life.

“I owe a lot. God bless him,” Alarcon said.