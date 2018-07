Is Zip Trips coming to your city next? PIX11 just released a list of our August locations. Check it out, and come say ‘hi’ in person to the PIX11 Morning News team!

Friday, August 3: Copiague, Long Island

Friday, August 10: Hoboken, New Jersey

Friday, August 17: The Intrepid, New York City

Friday, August 24: Corona Park, Queens

Friday, August 31: Rockaway Beach, Queens