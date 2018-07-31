New ‘spectacular’ species of frog discovered; researcher names it after granddaughter

MANCHESTER, England – One of the world’s “most spectacular frogs” has been identified, after 20 years of research and 100 years of being on zoologists’ radars.

The University of Manchester announced the news on Monday.

Researcher Andrew Gray named the creature Sylvia’s Tree Frog, Cruziohyla sylviae, after his 3-year-old granddaughter.

“It’s remarkable that such a distinctive new species has remained undetected for such a long time,” Gray said.

The frog was first accounted for over 100 years ago and less than 50 of its species are recorded. It’s so rare, it may face extinction in the near future.

Gray said this particular species is clearly distinctive, as it is more closely related to another unusual South American species than the original Splendid Tree Frog.

Gray has worked with this group of frogs extensively, in the wild and in the live collection at Manchester Museum, where he is a curator.