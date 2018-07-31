More than 500 riders will bike 180 miles to raise money for Chai Lifeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 caught up with a few cyclists in Central Park warming up for the annual Bike4Chai event.

On Aug. 1, more than 500 cyclists will clip in and ride 180 miles over two days as part of Chai Lifeline’s ninth annual Bike4Chai. The bicycling event raises funds for Chai Lifeline, an international children’s health support network. It provides emotional, social and financial support to children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses and their families.

Hundreds of volunteers and supporters work to have the children meet the cyclists at the finish line for a big celebration. Several local celebrities, sports figures and community leaders participate every year.

The event has raised millions so far for the cause.