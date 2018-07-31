Indecisive bank robber changes his mind midway through heist: NJ police

BAYONNE, New Jersey — An indecisive bank robber police say changed his mind midway through an attempted heist is being sought.

The man walked into the Valley National Bank just after 2 p.m. Friday and approached the teller, passing her a note that demanding she give him “all the money,” Bayonne Lt. Eric Amato told NJ.com.

While the teller was reading the note, he reportedly grabbed it back, and instead asked her if he could open an account with the bank.

In response, another bank employee met the man at their customer service platform, attempting to open an account for him, police said.

He couldn’t present proper identification to open the account, so he went over to another bank employee. At that time, the representative that attempted to help him open the account was informed by the teller of the attempted robbery, according to police.

The representative confronted the man and escorted him out of the bank.

Bayonne police and bank security were notified, but officials told NJ.com the man had already fled.