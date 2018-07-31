Flatiron summer series offers free events for the community by the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — The Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District in partnership with local businesses, will be offering free classes and activities on the Flatiron Public Plazas, as part of the Flatiron Summer Series.

Through August 9th visitors can enjoy free fitness classes, tech courses, games, performances and sweet treats all without spending a dime.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo enjoyed a HOT HIIT class from bode nyc, cannoli from Eataly and a Live freestyle performance from the Hip Hop Improv Comedy Group, North Coast.